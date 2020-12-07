12,700 Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,058,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 781,402 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 234,288 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $461.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.