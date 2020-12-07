14,888 Shares in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 57.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 37,951 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $1,474,396.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,400 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $124,474.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,948 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.57.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

