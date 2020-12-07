15,558 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,558 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Fluor stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.64.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.48). Fluor had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

