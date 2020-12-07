16,000 Shares in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:CFB) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:CFB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,564,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 75,825 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CFB opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $43.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.42 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFB shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

