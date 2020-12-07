20,493 Shares in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 72.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

