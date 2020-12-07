21,583 Shares in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. Equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

