36,783 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,273 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,542,000 after buying an additional 944,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bloom Energy by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after buying an additional 896,121 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $11,026,000. 35.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $146,386,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,703,902 shares of company stock worth $155,917,163. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BE stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

