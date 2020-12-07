36,800 Shares in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of StoneX Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,743,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In other news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $53,142.00. Insiders have sold 97,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNEX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $64.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.16. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.