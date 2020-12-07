53,219 Shares in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $17.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($2.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcgrath purchased 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Also, insider John P. Rooney purchased 6,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $75,621.00. Insiders have acquired 73,909 shares of company stock worth $971,845 over the last three months.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.