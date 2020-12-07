AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. AAON has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $32,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AAON by 71.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in AAON by 66.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in AAON by 12.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in AAON by 43.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 47,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

