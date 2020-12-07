Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,053 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $46.89 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.