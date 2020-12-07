Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,412 Shares of California BanCorp (OTCMKTS:CALB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of California BanCorp (OTCMKTS:CALB) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of California BanCorp worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALB stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $136.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.74.

California BanCorp (OTCMKTS:CALB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). California BanCorp had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter.

California BanCorp Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

