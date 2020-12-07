Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,467,000 after buying an additional 2,370,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,911 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,203,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $40.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

