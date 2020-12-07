Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $94,000 in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,425,000 after purchasing an additional 625,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $157,537.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,016.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $7,577,563.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $31,264,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,018,913 shares of company stock valued at $87,842,070. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $88.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -138.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

