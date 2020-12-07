Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 10,560 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Semtech by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 225,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 9.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 116,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $72.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $223,400.00. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

