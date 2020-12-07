Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 24,597 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,597 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,879 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,269,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,288,000 after purchasing an additional 631,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,424,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,224,000 after purchasing an additional 592,858 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 601.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,279,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,114,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 614,527 shares of company stock valued at $14,212,922. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXTA opened at $29.35 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

