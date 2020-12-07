Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Aspen Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $135.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZPN. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.