Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Up 10.1% in November

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,027,500 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the October 31st total of 933,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,027.5 days.

Shares of Accor stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. Accor has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

