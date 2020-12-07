adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised adidas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Get adidas alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,701,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 4,734.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADDYY opened at $167.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.81. adidas has a 52 week low of $87.65 and a 52 week high of $181.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.