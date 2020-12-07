Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in November

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,200 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 340,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 924.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on AEGXF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

