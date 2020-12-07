Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. AlphaValue downgraded Aeroports de Paris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Aeroports de Paris to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $132.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average of $103.89. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $196.85.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.