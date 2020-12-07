Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,600 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the October 31st total of 10,442,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.7 days.

ACDVF stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Several research firms have commented on ACDVF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Air Canada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

