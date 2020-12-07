Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Down 15.6% in November

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AFLYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Air France-KLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -16.4 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.