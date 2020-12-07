Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,306,800 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 1,093,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 132.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on ANCUF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $34.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.61.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.