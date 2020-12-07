Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,078 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after purchasing an additional 640,956 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 24.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

