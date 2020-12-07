Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $515,600.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $515,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christ Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Christ Revocable Trust sold 45,180 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $2,052,979.20.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $53.95 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the software’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the software’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

