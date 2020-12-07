Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Position Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.95% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $46,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,632 shares of company stock worth $4,170,020 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $55.45 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.59.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

