American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,582 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 51,717 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 140166 lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

