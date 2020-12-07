AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 457,454 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 159.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,454 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $122.25 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

