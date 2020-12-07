AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Short Interest Down 21.4% in November

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMPG opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. AmpliTech Group has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.24.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, AmpliTech, Inc, designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component based amplifiers. The company's products consist of radio frequency amplifiers and related subsystems, including low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems, such as Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; medium power amplifiers to provide increased output power and gain in transceiver chains; oscillators comprising phase locked oscillators and dielectric resonator oscillators for transceiver applications; and filters that discriminate or block out frequencies in communication systems.

