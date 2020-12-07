Analysts Anticipate ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.82 Million

Brokerages expect that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will announce sales of $61.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $62.36 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $69.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $246.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.20 million to $247.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $266.16 million, with estimates ranging from $256.10 million to $273.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ORBC. TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.88.

Shares of ORBC opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.18 million, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.20. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 107.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 594,614 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 74.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 174,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 74,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 8.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 865,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

