Analysts Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.31. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,974,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $842,700. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 229,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.