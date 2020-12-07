AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,217,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,315 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.38% of AngioDynamics worth $74,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 235,459 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 450,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 1,097.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 26.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 666,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 140,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 37,535.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 137,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $580.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.86.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

