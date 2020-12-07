Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 1,266.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378,759 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 38,770 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the period. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $46,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,611,114 shares of company stock worth $46,510,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AM opened at $7.56 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 3.41.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.70 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.30%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

