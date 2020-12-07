Aperio Group LLC Buys 6,565 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Prothena by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 96,349.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

PRTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.85. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.