Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Sogou were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sogou during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou in the second quarter worth $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sogou in the third quarter worth $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sogou by 72.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of Sogou stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.13, a P/E/G ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49. Sogou Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.70 million. Sogou had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sogou Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

