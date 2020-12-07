Aperio Group LLC Has $340,000 Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,435,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after buying an additional 3,011,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,248,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 705,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 909,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 453,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,491,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,923,000 after purchasing an additional 374,615 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MWA. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,495.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

