Aperio Group LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 90,291 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 11.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth $444,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Stephens raised Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

HTH opened at $25.55 on Monday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $604.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

