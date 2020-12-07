Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the third quarter worth $63,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOX by 286.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,188,817 shares in the company, valued at $22,421,088.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,172,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,400. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

