Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 58.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the period.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

