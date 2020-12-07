Aperio Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter worth $99,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Palomar by 68.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 26,240.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $65.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.76.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $502,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,081,850 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

