Aperio Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIL. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NYSE SAIL opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,176.04 and a beta of 2.17. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,268,898 shares in the company, valued at $48,636,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $564,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,190 shares of company stock worth $3,739,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.