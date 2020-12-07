Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 138,440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Gray Television by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,010,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 66,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 530,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of GTN opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.88 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

