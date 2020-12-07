Aperio Group LLC Sells 21,830 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,830 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 133,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,247 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 322,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 58,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 64.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 86,196 shares during the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

HONE stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

