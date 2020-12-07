Aperio Group LLC Sells 8,446 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 30.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TSEM opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.