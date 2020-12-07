Aperio Group LLC Trims Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Photronics worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Prudential PLC raised its position in Photronics by 44.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 494,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 151,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Photronics by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 207,805 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 534,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 166,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,966.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $98,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock worth $235,299. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

PLAB opened at $12.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $846.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

