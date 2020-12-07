Aperio Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 72.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VCRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $388,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $178,228.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,836. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $34.98 on Monday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

