Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 278.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,982 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,368,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Apple by 159.5% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 744,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $86,183,000 after buying an additional 457,454 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Apple by 255.2% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 636,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $73,657,000 after buying an additional 456,937 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 310.7% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 104,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 79,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Apple stock opened at $122.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.