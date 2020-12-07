Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 340,636 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 21.7% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 306.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apple by 303.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863,617 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Apple by 273.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,170,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,361,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $122.25 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

