Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 135.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,048,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,252,000 after acquiring an additional 602,983 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 509,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 95,866 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 329,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Arcosa by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,908 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Arcosa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACA opened at $54.75 on Monday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. G.Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Gabelli cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

